Beckett Premier Division & Div 1: Nawton Grange win at Staithes to stay on top

Nawton Grange snatched a superb one-wicket win from the penultimate ball of their Premier Division game against title rivals Staithes.

Opener Chris Morrison led the way for the home side, smashing 82 from 58 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes, while Paul Theaker remained unbeaten on 58 after Morrison’s dismissal to steer Staithes to 211-9, number nine batsman Steve Sergeant also hitting 21.Spinner Dan Jeminson was the pick of the Grange attack with figures of 3-47, with Dean Coote,

Nick Thornicroft and Wayne Dawson taking two wickets apiece.

Grange batsmen Jodie Robson (33), Josh Greenlay (56) and skipper Jonny Pickard (61) put them in the driving seat, but they lost late wickets thanks to fine bowling from Simon Bowes (3-31) and Brad Lewis (3-36).

Staithes almost snatched victory thanks to this late surge, although Grange’s last pair secured the winning run with one ball remaining.

Rob Pinder struck a superb unbeaten 103 to help Staxton return to winning ways with an eight-wicket win at lowly Ebberston.

The hosts made 176-8 from 45 overs, skipper Michael Hirst leading the way with 39, while Aussie ace Cooper Barnes contributed 37 and Jonathan Mason weighed in with a handy knock of 29.

Dan Outhart took 3-35 for Staxton, while Andy Holtby snapped up 2-18 to keep the visitors in charge.

Opener Rob Pinder then led Staxton to victory, smacking 15 fours and two sixes in his ton, with opening partner Jack Pinder hitting 25 and Dave Williamson then remaining undefeated on 35 in their much-needed wimn.

Filey held firm for a 29-run success at fourth-placed Cayton.

George Worthy took 4-32 and Tom Sixsmith 2-22 for the home side as Filey were pegged back to 149-9, all-rounder Tom Fitzgerald hitting 48, Ryan Baldry chipping in with 35 and Aaron Howard 25.

Fitzgerald then took an outstanding 6-24 from his 12 overs and former Flixton bowler Lee Elvidge recorded figures of 3-29 as the home side were dismissed for 120 despite a fine 51 from all-round star Sixsmith.

Seamer eased to a nine-wicket triumph at Scalby to climb away from the drop-zone.

The hosts posted 145-8 from their 45 overs, with Brett Cunningham (37no) and number eight batsman James Ledden (48) helping the home side to recover from 5-3 and 40-6 to post a total of 145-8 from their 45 overs.

Gary Lawton was the top Seamer bowler with 3-36, with valuable support from Aussie ace Mitchell Fisher (2-17) and veteran Paul Greenhough (2-34).

Openers Anthony Jenkinson (35) and Josh Broadhead (41) then paved the way for the win for the visitors, with the job completed thanks to a second-wicket unbeaten stand of 82 between skipper Gregg Chadwick (37) and Matty Morris (26no) as Seamer won with nine wickets and 14.4 overs to spare.

Title-chasers Mulgrave eased to a swift six-wicket success at basement club Heslerton.

Sam Thackeray’s 37 was the only innings of note as the hosts were dismissed for 108 for 36.4 overs.

The Mulgrave attack shared the wickets out, with Eli Sheean taking 3-30, and two wickets apiece for Craig Thompson, Andy Raw and Cam Fox.

Openers Andrew Wood (56 from 55 deliveries) and Chris Knight (34 from 21 balls) then laid the foundations for a winning total of 112-4 from only 17.2 overs.

Brompton also raced to a rapid eight-wicket home success against 10-man Settrington.

Mark Bruce was the star man with the ball for the hosts, grabbing 5-19, while Neil Fletcher weighed in with an excellent spell of 3-9 from nine overs as Settrington were skittled for 61, with nearly half their runs scored by Adam Morley (26).

Tom Pateman’s unbeaten 37 from 34 balls, which included four fours and a couple of sixes, secured the victory for Brompton from just 12.3 overs.

James Clark smashed an excellent undefeated 131 and Elliot Hatton a superb 112 as Folkton & Flixton 2nds powered to a 94-run win at Division One relegation rivals Ganton.

The duo steered the visitors to an astonishing 303-2 from their 45 overs and despite 50 not out from Liam Cousins, 36 from Ali Limb and Ian Cousins' 33 the hosts could only reach 209-5 in reply.

Cloughton stretched their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 70-run win at closest rivals Bridlington 2nds.

Opener Nick Gibson’s classy 84 was the mainstay of the visitors’ 196-9, as Carl Parkin bagged 3-29 for Brid 2nds.

Sean Exley then took 4-34 and Grant Elwell 3-27 as Brid were pegged back to 126-9.

Thornton Dale dented Wykeham’s promotion challenge with a one-wicket win on the road.

The home side batted first and were all out for 138, Sam Colling top-scoring with 32.

Gareth Hunt mopped up the tail with 3-14, following top work by Iain Farrow (3-26).

Dale captain Matthew Clark hit 30, but excellent bowling from Dave Pearson (6-34) brought Wykeham back into it, only fine work from tail-enders Tom Snowden (17) and Farrow (21no) edged them home with a wicket to spare.

Fylingdales won by 49 runs at Great Habton.

‘Dales were limited to 153-9, Chris Hurworth hitting 27 and Graham Kettle 28, Stuart Watmore taking 3-35.

Habton were then all out for 104 thanks to top bowling from Mark Estill (3-22) and Barry Heyes (3-27).

Sherburn won by three wickets at Forge Valley.

Christian Reddish (46) and Alex Glass (28) were the top Valley batsmen in their 129 all out, Daley Wharton (4-47) and Jamie Thomson (3-39) excelling for the visitors.

Jack Pickard’s 42 proved vital as Sherburn edged home with seven wickets down.