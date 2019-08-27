BECKETT PREMIER & DIV 1: Hard times for Cayton as Dickens sparkles for leaders Filey

Phil Dickens’ five-wicket haul increased holders Filey’s great expectations after their five-wicket home win against Cayton kept them in pole position in the Premier Division.

Dickens snapped up a brilliant 5-23 from 11.2 overs and Lee Elvidge blew away the Cayton top three with 3-34.

Lee Pettitt (26) and Michael Pennock (24) dug deep to make sure Cayton made it to 126 all out.

Filey looked to be in trouble early on thanks to 3-26 from Tom Ward, but skipper David Brannan (40no) and Dickens (21no) saw them safely home with 7.1 overs to spare.

Chris Morrison’s undefeated 127 steered Staithes to a seven-wicket win at Nawton Grange, all but ending the hosts’ title hopes.

Nick Thornicroft top-scored with a rapid 53 from just 32 deliveries, includingfive fours and four sixes, while opener Shaun Smith hit a more sedate 48 from 91 balls.

Phil Marwood hit 28 and 21 apiece from Joe Lush and Wayne Dawson helped them post 206-8 from 45 overs.

Callum Horne took 3-29 from his three overs, while Chris Morrison and Brad Lewis took 2-40 apiece.

Chris Morrison then took the lead with the bat, crashing 11 fours and nine sixes in his 127 not out from 102 balls.

He shared an unbeaten stand of 128 for the fourth wicket with Simon Bowes, who scored 57no from 55 balls, which contained 10 fours and a six.

Mulgrave raced to a 10-wicket victory at Heslerton to move into third place.

Heslerton, who now look set to drop down into Division One, collapsed to 27 all out in 17.5 overs, Sam Triffitt top-scoring with seven and seven batsmen falling for ducks.

Eli Sheean took 3-1, Dom Ingham 3-13 and Andy Raw 2-2 for Mulgrave.

Sheean finished off the job with 23no from 14 balls as the visitors raced to victory from 5.2 overs.

Brompton eased to a six-wicket win at basement club Settrington.

Pete Webster was the pick of the visiting bowlers with 4-23 in his 12 overs, Michael Thompson and Tom Fletcher-Varey bagging two wickets apiece.

Charlie Rounthwaite top-scored with an unbeaten 41 as Settrington were all out for 106 in 34.1 overs.

Opener Tom Bruce hit an undefeated 42 to steer Brompton home, sharing an opening stand of 43 with brother James , who struck 23.

Settrington also suffered a defeat on Monday at home to Ebberston, who now look to be safe from the drop.

George Rounthwaite top-scored with 36 as Settrington were dismissed for 121, Cooper Barnes bagging 4-20 and Sam Hardie 3-44.

Michael Hirst hit 43 and Alex Machin 39 as Ebberston eased to the win.

Ebberston had claimed a hard-earned 34-run win at home to Staxton on Saturday.

Machin top-scored with 27 for the hosts as they were all out for 135 in 44.4 overs.

Elliott Cooper was the star bowler for Staxton, claiming 6-41 and ex-Sewerby ace Adrian Long took 3-34.

Chris Dove top-scored with 42 and Dave Williamson added 20 in reply, but fine bowling from Barnes (4-16) and George Hardie (3-10) dismissed the visitors for just 101.

Scalby claimed a six-wicket win at home to Seamer.

Dave Graham and Mitchell Fisher hit 43 apiece as Seamer posted 192-9, Lachlan Cooke taking 4-28.

Joe Hills smacked 64 and Adam Waugh 62 as Scalby eased home.

Bridlington 2nds missed the chance to seal promotion from Division One on Sunday as they slipped to shock five-wicket loss at lowly Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Rich Lount’s excellent 83 and 50 from Luke Dixon looked to have put the visitors in the box-seat with 203-8, Jake Hatton taking 4-32.

Jake Hatton then hammered an unbeaten 86 to steer the hosts to a win that sealed their Division One status for another season.

His younger brother Elliot also weighed in with 35 and Jack Walmsley 38 as Carl Parkin took 3-47.

Brid are two points ahead of Cloughton going into the final game on Saturday, Brid hosting Flixton 2nds and Cloughton at Fylingdales.

The other two teams with a chance of catching them, Wykeham and Sherburn in third and fourth respectively, face each other this Saturday in what could be a vital game if the top two slip up.

On Saturday, Bridlington 2nds had claimed a 53-run win at leaders Cloughton.

Opener Rich Lount struck 34, Lewis Beasley 39, Harry Burton 27no and skipper Andy Leeson 41 as Bridlington posted 182-9.

Jack Hakings took 4-30 and Alex White 3-40 for the villagers.

In reply, Hakings struck an unbeaten 41 down the order, and Sean Exley 28 as the hosts were dismissed for 129.

Carl Parkin took 3-33, while Harry Burton and Alex Burton grabbed two wickets apiece.

Kyle Outhart was the all-round star as Sherburn kept their chances of promotion alive with a four-wicket win at home to Forge Valley.

Outhart took 5-30 and Daley Wharton 3-25 as Valley were all out for 168.

Luke Calvert hit 50 for the visitors, while skipper Sean Pinder added 31.

Opener Craig Sanderson hit 43 in reply, but 5-42 from Alex Glass put Valley back in the frame until Outhart’s unbeaten 57 saw them home.

Wykeham also stay in contention thanks to Ezra Pashby’s unbeaten 103 in a four-wicket home win against Thornton Dale.

The visitors battled hard to post 175-6, Adrian Turnbull hitting a fine 56.

In reply, Dale’s Tom Snowdon was in peak form to snap up 5-60, but opener Pashby’s superb ton, supported well by stalwart Steve Clegg’s 28, saw them home.

Fylingdales’ relegation was confirmed by a seven-wicket loss at Great Habton.

Jordan Allanby and Ryan Vance took three wickets apiece as Dales limped to 71 all out from 41.4 overs.

Max Fraser’s 41 not out sealed the win for Habton.

Jack Walmsley was on top form again as Folkton & Flixton 2nds won by 10 wickets at Ganton.

Rob Bradley’s unbeaten 58 helped Ganton to 115 all out, Will Bradley adding 39 as Walmsley and Callum Hatton took three wickets apiece.

Walmsley (89no) and Joe Harris (27no) sealed the win.