BECKETT DIVISIONS 2, 3 & 4 - Sewerby sink Wold Newton to stay in top spot

Dan Artley’s 73 not out helped Division Two leaders Sewerby to an eight-wicket home win against local rivals Wold Newton.

Ash Porter took 3-25 as Newton made 121-8 from 45 overs, Jack Heslehurst top-scoring with 33.

Cayton 2nds boosted their promotion bid with a 107-run win at home to Pickering 3rds.

Steve McAleese (59) and Ryan Woodhead (60) fired Cayton to 190-8, Macauley Gibson taking 3-42 and Morgan Elven 3-34.

Sam Pickup (4-9) and Charlie Meatheringham (3-3) then helped skittle the Pikes for 83, Liam Welburn top-scoring with 31.

Seamer 2nds were 43-1 from 12.3 overs chasing Scalby 2nds’ 197-7 when rain stopped play.

Lee Kerr hit 50, Gregor Fraser 37 and Dan Gregory 38 for Scalby, Steve Winwood and Archie Graham taking three wickets apiece.

Sean Perryman took an astounding 8-22 for basement club Ebberston 2nds, but their victory hopes were dashed by the rain at high-flying Wykeham 2nds.

The hosts were skittled for 75 and Ebberston looked in charge at 23-1 from 11 overs when play was ended.

Seamer 2nds won by 51 runs at Ebberston 2nds on Sunday, first-team ace Mitchell Fisher hitting 71 for the visitors, who were 188 all out.

The hosts then made 137-9 in reply, another first-teamer, Matty Morris, bagging 4-38 for Seamer and Matty Walters taking 3-31,

Kev Armstrong hit 43 and Dan Blanchard 34 in Staxton 2nds’ 148-7, Leigh Watson and Ben Norman taking three wickets each for Snainton.

The hosts were 35-0 when rain stopped play.

Division Three leaders Mulgrave 2nds won by 69 runs at home to Muston.

Martin Thistle (63) and opener Luke Jackson (46) helped the hosts post 152-8, Gary Hanson scooping 3-40.

Ben Duell then snapped up 5-25 and Aidan Duell 3-30 as Muston sank to 83 all out.

Grosmont romped to a nine-wicket win at Nawton Grange 2nds.

Arran Liddle took 4-20, Joss Storr 3-8 and B Darnell 3-16 as Grange sank to 51 all out.

Rain robbed Ravenscar of the chance of a home win in a low-scoring contest against Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

Second-team skipper Jon Stokoe took 4-24 as Malton limped to a miserly 115-6 in 40 overs, Swaminathan Thiagarajan hitting 28 and Alex Biles 26.

Joe Bayes (45no) looked well set to steer his side home when heavy rain stopped play on 65-3 from 22 overs.

Heslerton 2nds conceded their game against Folkton & Flixton 3rds, while the Filey 2nds v Ganton 2nds game was called off.

Great Habton 2nds earned a nine-wicket Division Four win at home to Flamborough.

Marcos Brown-Garcia hit 58no as Boro posted 146-7, then Vernon Smith (57no) and Dan Walker (52no) wrapped up the Habton win.

Matty Jones smashed 123 from just 77 balls as Scarborough RUFC raced to 212-5 declared from 30 overs, Malton & Old Malton 4ths in trouble at 39-4 when rain stopped play.

Scalby 3rds skipper James Wainwright hit 64 ion his side’s 181-8 at Forge Valley 2nds.

The hosts were 26-1 from 10 overs when the heavens opened.

Cayton 3rds’ home game against Thornton Dale 2nds was called off, as was Ravenscar 2nds' at home to Wykeham 3rds on Sunday, while Pickering 4ths’ conceded at Sherburn 2nds.