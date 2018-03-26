Ones to watch: all of the Yorkshire athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games

With the Commonwealth Games due to kick off on Australia's Gold Coast in just over a week's time and more than 6,600 athletes geared up to battle it out, it looks set to be 11 days of exciting sporting action.
Running from Wednesday 4 to Sunday 15 April, Team England will be hoping to sweep the medal table and among the team of over 400 athletes, Yorkshire has its fair share of representation.
The county has proved to be the home of some fearsome competitors over the years, with the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Nicola Adams and Lizzie Deignan being just a few of the athletes who have helped to put Yorkshire firmly on the map for world-class sport.
In the London 2012 Olympics Yorkshire placed 12th on the overall medal table, if regarded an independent country, finishing with seven gold medals, two silver and three bronze.
While in Rio 2016 Yorkshire amassed 14 medals, placing it in 17th position on the medal board, ahead of New Zealand, Canada and South Africa, among others.
In the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014, the county proved equally dominant having claimed a sixth place finish in the final medal tally and as 38 Yorkshire born athletes head out to the gold coast for this year's Games, it is expected 2018 will see similar successes.
From cyclists and divers, to badminton and beach volleyball players, here are all of the Yorkshire athletes you need to look out for during the Commonwealth Games:
Athletics
Adam Hague
Callum Hall
John Lane
Luke Cutts
Taylor Campbell
Alex Bell
Badminton
Gabby Addock
Marcus Ellis
Beach Volleyball
Jess Grimson
Boxing
Natasha Gale
Cycling
Katy Marchant
Adam Blythe
Thomas Stewart
Oliver Wood
Melissa Lowther
Annie Last
Diving
Jack Laugher
Alicia Blagg
Matty Lee
Lois Toulson
Jack Haslam
Ross Haslam
Gymnastics
Nile Wilson
Hockey
Barry Middleton
Netball
Natalie Haythornwaite
Shooting
David Binney
Squash
Nick Matthew OBE
Swimming
Eleanor Faulkner
Elizabeth Simmonds
Jarvis Parkinson
Joe Litchfield
Nick Grainger
Rosie Rudin
Table Tennis
Kim Daybell
Triathlon
Alistair Brownlee
Jonathan Brownlee
Jessica Learmonth
Weightlifting and Para-Powerlifting
Fraer Morrow