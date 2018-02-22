New Bridlington skipper Major delighted by triple swoop

New Bridlington Cricket Club skipper John Major is excited for the new season ahead, with the club having had a busy winter preparing for the 2018 campaign.

The club, whose first team play in the York & District Senior League Division Two Ebor, have made three new signings and there haas also been a lot of work put into getting more equipment for the Dukes Park ground.

Major said: “Looking at the 2018 season the club has obviously made some changes off the field but many on the field too.

“We have made three signings this year which will strengthen the squad we are trying to put together for the first team and will help us achieve our goal of promotion come September.

“A massive bonus is signing three quality players as well as keeping last year’s squad together.

“The first signing we made was Casey Rudd, who had been with the club before moving to Driffield CC.

“Casey is a fantastic signing for the club on and off the field, he has played a high level of cricket and knows what is needed to move the club forward.

“He will add huge strength to an already strong batting line-up but also add to our bowling department.

“Casey is also the new vice captain which will help me with his wealth of experience.

“The second signing that we have made is Ryan Boyes from Pickering CC.

“Ryan is an exciting all-rounder who can win many games for us with either bat or ball.

“He comes with a great deal of high-level experience after being captain of Pickering for a couple of years.

“Ryan has settled in very quickly and has become one of the lads and hopefully he will have a great season.”

Bridlington’s third signing is Ricky Robinson, who joins the Dukes Park club from Stamford Bridge.

Major said: “Ricky is a local lad and has great talent with both the bat and ball, and he can be a deceiving bowler.

“Ricky will add to a strong squad, adding more experience to the squad.

“These three have been brilliant signings with hopefully more to come to strengthen both the first and second team, added to the players who have stayed, and the young exciting talented lads coming through the juniors.”

Major, who impressed with bat and ball for Brid last season as they finished third in Ebor Division Two, added: “As first XI captain this year I’m looking forward to the ups and downs as well as seeing us learn from our mistakes last year.

“Obviously last year didn’t end too well with only one team going up, but the lads know what is expected and hopefully we can deliver that come September.

“The club has made massive progress from last season already off the field.

“Hopefully the lads can give something back for the committee’s hard work and hopefully the club can gain promotion.”

Bridlington CC chairman Bill Emmerson added: “The club’s ethos is to have strong links with the local community and to encourage particularly young people to play sport for a healthy and active lifestyle.

“Bridlington CC has developed a number of initiatives which it is now delivering with support from its partners.

“The club is working with Bridlington Schools Sports Partnership and local primary schools to deliver soft ball cricket to young boys and girls.

“The ECB ‘All Stars Cricket’ programme aims to get children from the age of six years and upwards playing cricket.

“This year the club will run two eight-week sessions at Dukes Park in July and August.

“The annual Bridlington CC Kwik Cricket Competition is an exciting event for primary schools and will be held over three consecutive weeks before the summer break.”

Bridlington CC is ECB Clubmark accredited and a Chance 2 Shine (C2S) cricket centre. The Yorkshire Cricket Board are delivering C2S cricket coaching in primary schools as part of the curriculum with the club taking the youngsters into a development group for further coaching.

East Yorkshire representative cricket will again be featured at Dukes Park this summer with a number of junior matches already scheduled.

Emmerson added: “The club has at least one more signing in the pipeline and there have been no departures.

“To add to the mix, we also have exciting younger players coming through from the junior section looking to make their mark this season.”

In other areas, a new roller has been purchased due in part to a successful application for funding from Fraisthorpe Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund and a new electronic scoreboard for the start of the season.

“The club would like to thank the generous individual donors whose contributions have made these purchases possible.

“Sponsorship is vital and the club would like to thank its sponsors including; Colin Robinson and Robinson Contract Hire Services Ltd, Peter Smurthwaite of PBS Construction Ltd, Screwfix Bridlington and Williamsons Solicitors.”

For further information about sponsoring the club, call Emmerson on 0771 3091624.