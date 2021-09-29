Ben Tolliday satisfied with solid weekend at Oulton Park

Ben Tolliday in action at Oulton Park Photo by SP8 Images

In Friday’s free practice, Tolliday clocked 1:47.0 in FP1 for 18th position and 1:45.4 in FP2 for 19th position.

Saturday’s Qualifying was a tricky session with the track being wet, starting to dry towards the mid-end part of the session, but not enough for dries, so those with intermediate tyres were in an ideal situation.

The Cayton racer clocked 1:54.5 for 19th position.

Tolliday got a poor get away off the line in the Sprint Race but was quite aggressive into turn one.

He lost touch with the guys in front after a few laps but had a great battle until the last lap to finish 14th in class.

Tolliday, starting in 17th position, got a decent start in Sunday’s Feature Race and made up a couple of places off the start but they were quickly conceded to the faster lads in the race.

He said: “It was a solid weekend really, especially compared to the last time we were at Oulton Park.”