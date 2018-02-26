Woodhouse fight cancelled after death of boxer Scott Westgarth

Bridlington Town manager Curtis Woodhouse's Commonwealth title eliminator fight was postponed after a boxer died following a bout earlier in the evening

The former Sheffield United captain and ex-British champion was due to face John Wayne Hibbert but the contest was postponed after medics rushed to try to help Scott Westgarth.

He collapsed after winning a fight in Doncaster on Staurday night and it was announced this morning that he has died in hospital.

Woodhouse posted on Twitter: “Heartbreaking news about Scott Westgarth. RIP champ."

In another post, he said: "Sometimes with all the hype around boxing you forget how dangerous this sport is. My fight with @JWHIBBERT is irrelevant and means nothing compared to life."

Westgarth had earned a win on points over 10 hard-fought rounds against Dec Spellman in an English title eliminator at The Dome in Doncaster on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old suffered a knockdown, but also downed Spellman on his way to a victory considered by many as an upset.

He conducted post-fight interviews but then collapsed in the dressing room afterwards and was taken to Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Ringside medics accompanied Westgarth to hospital which forced the cancellation of the rest of the fight night.

His promoter, Stefy Bull, confirmed the devastating news of his death on social media this morning. He said: “God bless Scott Westgarth. To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words.

“RIP lad thoughts go out to your family and your team, its’s been the hardest few days I’ve had to endure. No idea what to do moving forward.”

Westgarth, who was trained in Sheffield by Glyn Rhodes and lives in Penistone but is originally from the North East, was knocked down on the ropes just before the bell of round 10.

Speaking to Boxing Social, he said: “I will box anyone. I do it for the fun not because I think I am going to be world class fighter - I just do it for purely for entertainment and I am just glad we could put on a show and keep everyone entertained.”

A former ski instructor, Westgarth worked as a chef at Sheffield’s Royal Victoria Holiday Inn and his victory over Spelman meant he was one win away from becoming the English light heavyweight champion.

He began boxing at the age of 24.