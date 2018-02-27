Woodhouse admits to uncertain boxing future after Westgarth tragedy

Brid Town boss Curtis Woodhouse has admitted he is uncertain about his future boxing plans after Scott Westgarth's death.

The Seasiders manager had been due to fight John Wayne Hibbert in the main event after Westgarth's bout with Dec Spelman at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday night, but his fight was cancelled after Westgarth collapsed in his dressing room after beating Spelman and later died in hospital.

Former British and English super lightweight champion Woodhouse said: "I don't really know what my boxing plans are at the moment.

"Tragic events such as this make you put things in perspective and think about everything so I have no idea what my plans are. When things like this happen it makes you question the whole sport.

"I knew Scott as we sometimes trained at the same gym together and we moved in the same boxing circles."

Woodhouse also posted on Twitter on Monday: "Sometimes with all the hype around boxing you forget how dangerous this sport is. My fight with @JWHIBBERT is irrelevant and means nothing compared to life."

Westgarth suffered a knockdown, but also downed Spelman on his way to a victory considered by many as an upset.

He conducted post-fight interviews but then collapsed in the dressing room afterwards and was taken to Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Ringside medics accompanied Westgarth to hospital which forced the cancellation of the rest of the fight night.

His promoter, Stefy Bull, confirmed the devastating news of his death on social media on Monday morning.

He said: “God bless Scott Westgarth. To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words. “RIP lad thoughts go out to your family and your team, its’s been the hardest few days I’ve had to endure. No idea what to do moving forward.”