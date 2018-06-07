West Building Supplies secure Trophy success

It was a fantastic day at Bridlington Golf Club last Friday for the 23rd annual Seaside Pro/Am event sponsored by Golf Buggies GB.

Event organiser and home club professional Anthony Howarth said: “The weather on Friday was glorious and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the course and hospitality on offer.

“Thanks to everyone who helped during the day, in particular Aran Wainwright (Yorkshire PGA) and congratulations to all the prize winners.

“It would be fair to say that the quality of the professional golfers playing was quite exceptional and the eventual winner was Michael Ramsden (Renishaw Park) who took the honours with a 67 (five-under-par).

“And on receiving his winners cheque for £1,000 praised the condition of the course which he says gets better each year.”

Howarth hobbled round with his recently injured knee and managed a solid round of 70 (two-under-par) for third place.

The team representing West Building Supplies, which comprised of Ganton pro Gary Brown alongside S Pottage, Oliver West and Rob Pinder, were victorious in the team event, winning the Lloyd Dowson Team Trophy with an excellent score of 126 (18-under-par).

Howarth added: “As always a special mention to all the companies who kindly supported the event such as Pineapple Joes, BMW Cooper Malton, West Building Supplies, Andrew Jackson Solicitors, Ethan Blake Amenities and to the new main sponsor Ken Hidle and all the team at Golf Buggies GB.

“The event was a huge success and we look forward to hosting the event next year on Friday June 7 2019.”

Prize-winners

Professional individual (Par 72): 1st Michael Ramsden (Renishaw Park) 67; 2nd Darren Leng (Far Grange) 69; 3rd Anthony Howarth (Bridlington) / Alex Belt (Snainton DR) 70.

Team results, Lloyd Dowson Team Trophy: 1st West Building Supplies 126 - S Pottage O West R Pinder and Professional golfer G Brown (Ganton); 2nd Melling Construction 127 - M Addison S Wilson J Mell and Professional J Wells (Snainton DR); 3rd Alpine Windows 129 - J Sellars T Moore S Bradley and Professional M Helyard (Sports Publications); 4th Captain’s Team 130 - V Parker O Beckett N Williams and Professional A Howarth (Bridlington); 5th Tom Plumb 130 - T George Snr T George Jnr H Scott-Ellis and Professional T James (York); 6th Far Grange GC 130 - M Jenkins P Applegarth T Harding and Professional D Leng (Far Grange); 7th Willow Valley GC 131 - J Coote M Hall B Stables and Professional R Stables (Willow Valley); 8th Candy Box Confectionary 131 - C Walker J Harrison N Arton and Professional P Mayoh (Hainsworth Park); 9th D C Robinson Builders 131 - D Robinson M Quick M Broadley and Professional C Gray (Cottingham); 10th Woodcock Mobility 125 - H Simpson S Wilkins R O’Neill and Professional R Calderbank (Loxley DR).

Nearest the Pin at the 2nd Hole (Amateur) Grace Chatterton (Bridlington) 37 inches.

Nearest the Pin 9th hole (Professional) Rudy Stables (Willow Valley) 81 inches.

Nearest the Pin at the 11th hole (Amateur) Heath Simpson (Bridlington) 32 1/2 Inches

Longest Drive at the 15th hole (Amateur)Matthew Raybould (Bridlington).

Nearest the Pin at the 16th Hole (Amateur) Tom George Jnr (York) 19 inches.

Longest Drive at the 18th Hole (Professional) Tom James (York).