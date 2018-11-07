Underwater fencing - Bridlington club makes a splash in the pool

It was definitely a first for Bridlington, maybe a first for Yorkshire and perhaps even the UK.



But hopes that it was a world first for underwater fencing have been foiled!



The sport made its first appearance at the town’s leisure centre last week.



Members of the Bridlington Blades Fencing Club took to the pool for an unusual series of bouts.



Club president Joy Fleetham said: “They thought it was wonderful, it was the brainchild of our coach Cliff Weston. He brought some snorkels and it looked absolutely fantastic.



“We don’t think it has been done before. Bridlington is a world’s first.”

Fencers in the water at East Riding Leisure Bridlington

Unfortunately, there are other photos on the internet of people fencing underwater but Joy said: “We had a wonderful evening.”