Tour will not pass through Bridlington next year

The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire will not be visiting Bridlington, but cycling enthusiasts will not have far to travel to catch a glimpse of the star names.

It had already been confirmed that the town, which hosted the start of the race in 2015 and 2017, had not been chosen to host a start or finish this time around.

But on Tuesday, the full route was revealed, and it was confirmed that the peloton will not be passing through the streets of Bridlington at all.

Day one, on May 3, startes in Beverley and heads to Hornsea and through to Wolds to Pocklington before finishing in Doncaster.

On Sunday, May 5, the third stage starts in Richmond and finishes in Scarborough but will include the race’s first visit to Filey.

The second stage goes from Barnsley to Ilkley and the final day sets off from Halifax, with the winner crowned in Leeds.