Tour de Yorkshire to return to Bridlington in 2019

Next year's Tour de Yorkshire race will come back to where it all began - Bridlington.



The town has this morning been confirmed as one of the locations which will host a stage start or finish.

It is the third time Bridlington will have welcomed the race, after the very first Tour began here in 2015 and some of the world's top cyclists were back on the seafront for the 2017 event. See the video here.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Bridlington has played a big part in the Tour de Yorkshire’s brief history, so it is only fitting it has again been chosen as one of next year’s host towns.

“The council has proudly sponsored the race since its start and has helped it grow in size and popularity year-on-year.

“Not only does the Tour de Yorkshire give our residents the chance to see some of the world’s top cyclists, it boosts the local economy and puts our region on the map as a must-visit destination.”

The full route will be unveiled on Friday, December. 7

The race will run from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5.