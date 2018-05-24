Swim star Isaac nets gold medal for Hull team

Bridlington Swimming Club member Isaac Thompson struck gold as part of the City of Hull Special Olympics team earlier this month.

Fifteen-year-old Thompson, who attends Riverside Special School in Goole, won a gold medal in the men’s 50 metres freestyle at the Special Olympics North West Regional Swimming Championships, which was held in Liverpool on Saturday May 12.

The Hull team were one of 18 squads that had travelled from all areas of the country to take part.

The teenager, who lives in Barmston, also competed in the 100m freestyle and he came fourth and the 50m backstroke in which he came fifth gaining new personal bests in each of his races.

The City of Hull team had a great day, with many other members coming home with a haul of medals and personal bests.

The swim star’s mum Helen Thompson said: “We are extremely proud of all his achievements, which bears testament to the hard work and dedication that he puts in as well as his wonderful sense of sportsmanship.

“He has been swimming with the Hull Special Olympics club for nearly two years and joined Bridlington Swimming Club a year ago.

“Isaac is now hoping to compete in the National Partnership Swimming Championship, which is hosted by Mencap and Special Olympics GB to be held in Wales in September.”

The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation for people with intellectual disabilities, with more than 4.9 million athletes in 172 countries.

It offers 30-plus individual and team sports that provide meaningful training and competition opportunities.