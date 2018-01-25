Spanish test trip for vice champion Bonnett

Bridlington motorsport ace Matthew Bonnett has been picked for top testing in Spain next month.

The 14-year-old Headlands School pupil has been selected by the Mark Baines Motorsport team to go to Valencia in February to test there as he has just moved up to the 15 year plus junior x30 category.

Bonnett will be in Spain for four days to compete with some world class drivers as a test to get him ready for the NKF Championships.

The teenager was named vice champion in the nationals last season competing against England, Ireland, Welsh and Scottish drivers

He went to Silverstone in December with his family to pick up his biggest prize to date, the gold vice champion trophy.

Bonnett stood on the Silverstone podium with his team and said: “I have now stood where my idols Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button stand.”

“I haven’t felt the F1 feeling but when I stood there I was overwhelmed, it made me realise how much my family have done for me, I’m so grateful.

“The emotion to get the foliage wreath around my neck and that trophy was amazing.

“I want to thank Northside Plumbing and heating for helping me get there last season and Steve Tighe of Blast Fitness for getting me fit for the championship.”

Bonnett would like to eventually compete against the best drivers in the world, so he needs support to compete on the British super one championship.

If anybody would like to help Bonnett’s karting career email natalieheseltine@yahoo.co.uk