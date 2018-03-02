Sewerby Parkrun falls victim to the weather

Snowy conditions on the clifftops have forced the cancellation of tomorrow's Sewerby Parkrun.

The 5km run takes place every Saturday morning and has only been called off a handful of times in the six years since it started.

Organisers said: "While the runners/walkers all know their own abilities, talent and fitness levels, and can make a reasoned decision to take part accordingly, it is not fair to expect the volunteers to set the course up and freeze for another hour while the event takes place.

"The toilets and cafe at Sewerby are open but the car park has been closed since Tuesday and this might represent another problem.

"Hopefully better conditions will prevail by the time next week's event comes around and a decision will again be made by Friday morning."