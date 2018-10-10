Scarborough runner Dowson wins Bridlington Half-Marathon

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Michael Dowson won Sunday’s Bridlington Half Marathon in a time of 1:18:08, with 412 athletes completing the race.

Organisers Bridlington Road Runners said: “We were extremely pleased with the overall turnout and especially the club members who took part.

“We would like to thank not only the runners but those who organise, set up the course, support other runners and the marshals.”

First back for the Bridlington club was Nick Jordan in 1.23.02, Tony Smith back running after some time out finished in 1.31.28 with Tom Woodhouse next in 1.41.

Diane Palmer was Brid’s first lady in 1.49.25 with Patricia Bielby running fantastically in 1.50.31, pushed all the way by an exceptional run from Ben Smith, 1.50.53.

Heidi Baker and Lyn Gent both achieved personal best times by over three minutes, clocking 1.54.39 and 2.12.37 respectively.

Miriam Ireland and Becky Lawry ran together in 1.54.43.

Sarah Wood looked to enjoy the route finishing in 2.00.15, while Sandra Orlando had a great run in 2.35.53.

Robert Calthorpe ran consistently throughout the race and was rewarded with a time of 2.40.42, with Sophie Wiles also having a great run finishing well in 2.42.51.

At the Sewerby Parkrun, Brid Road Runners’ Scott Hargreaves was just a few seconds behind the leader in second place in a great time of 17.43.

Bill Pike had a great run in eighth place in 20.40 which was close to his personal best.

The club’s leading lady was Dominique Webster in 29:00.

Nicola Fowler and Dian Crone had excellent runs finishing with PB times.

At the Peterborough Parkrun, Simon Porter ran well in 22.27, with Amanda Tindall continuing to improve and run consistently well in 29.19 and Kirsten Porter just a few seconds behind in 29.23.

Josh Taylor came second at the Heslington Parkrun, finishing just four seconds behind the winner in an excellent 17 minutes.