Rooms added to golf club hotel plans

A hotel which is set to be built at Bridlington Golf Club could have more rooms than originally planned.

Permission has already been granted for the project at the Belvedere club, but councillors will decide on Monday whether to allow the building to have 19 bedrooms, rather than the original 12.

The hotel will remain the same size, but the interior layout will be amended, putting the extra bedrooms in space originally earmarked for a function room.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee members have been advised to approve the application.