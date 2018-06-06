Road Runner Phill powers to Park run success

Bridlington Road Runners’ Phill Taylor made light of the inclement conditions to claim victory at a busy Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Taylor won in a time of 17.11, while Simon Ellerker was ninth in 19.47 with junior Lewis Dale in 13th in 20.07. Mollie Holehouse was third lady in 21.50.

Both Simon Knowles, 29th, and Martin Hutchinson, 32nd achieved PBs, with 22.06 and 22.33 respectively, while Katy Cawthorn finished a place and a second behind Hutchinson.

Bill Pike clocked a good time of 23.07 to secure 42nd. Clayton Hellewell was next across the line in 24.13 in 53rd place, Graham Lonsdale just 14 seconds behind in 55th.

Other Brid results: 64th Heidi Baker 25.18, 66th Simon Porter 25.24, 73rd Jason Pointez 25.43, 74th Chris Phelps Snr 25.45, 89th Luke Duffill 26.39, 96th Miriam Ireland 27.10, 112th Tracey Holehouse 27.46, 114th Kirsten Porter 27.49, 120th David Foster 28.18, 121st Sharon Bowes 28.19, 161st Amanda Tindall 30.44, 162nd Lyna Gent 30.44, 175th Sandra Orlando 31.49, 193rd Debbie Duffill 34.03, 226th Linda Hall 36.28, 227th Dian Crone 36.40, 228th Kevin Sissons 36.41, 234th Janet Downes 37.11, 235th Sam Adams 37.14, 240th David Duffill 38.11, 242nd Tina Calthorpe 38.27, 243rd Robert Calthorpe 38.28, 248th Andrew Godfrey 39.33, 257th Zoe Ellis 41.47.

Janet Potter ran well at the Skipton Parkrun, finishing in 24.09.

The Dalby Forest Parkrun was run well by Becky Gilbank who finished in 27.44.

It was the fourth race in the EHH Summer League Handicap Series.

Phill Taylor was fourth in 33.57, with Scott Hargreaves in sixth in 35.24 and Josh Taylor in 14th 36.51.

Lewis Dale was the first junior male, Emma Artley placed well as first LV35 in 45.58, Janet Potter was first LV60 in 46.07. Verona Petty was fifth in the handicap.

Martin Hutchinson is currently third in the overall Handicap League.

Scott Hargreaves was third in the Top of the Wolds 10k, run by Driffield Striders.

Josh Taylor was eighth in 40.06 and Bill Pike in 20th in 44.22.

Emma Artley was the club’s first lady to finish in 52.55 with Diane Palmer not too far behind in 53.45.

Kelly Palmer was next just a minute behind, with Heidi Baker finishing well in 55.44.