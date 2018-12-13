Road Runner Nick shines in Lanzarote Marathon

Bridlington Road Runners’ Nick Jordan has been training hard and while enjoying some well-deserved winter sun he took on the challenge of an overseas marathon.

The Brid ace completed the Lanzarote Marathon in a fantastic time of 3 hours 23 minutes 28 seconds and placed highly in fourth position.

The Sewerby Parkrun, despite the strong winds during Saturday morning’s event, proves to go from strength to strength.

Road Runners’ Simon Ellerker had a fabulous run in third place, clocking a great time of 20 minutes 55 seconds.

Bill Pike and John Potter ran well, with Pike just pushing ahead to take seventh place in 21.59 and Potter finishing just a few seconds behind in eighth place in 22 minutes 15 seconds.

Mollie Holehouse had a terrific run as the first Bridlington lady to finish on the day in a time of 23 minutes 29 seconds.

Road Runners’ Patricia Bielby had an excellent run, setting a new course personal best time at the Bradford Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Bielby finished in a great time of 24 minutes 50 seconds.

The third of the six-race East Yorkshire Cross Country League season was held at Langdale End, and was held by Scarborough AC.

This is a notoriously muddy affair with woodland trails, river crossing and some serious ascents and descents along the five-mile course.

Road Runners look forward to this each year, with Scott Hargreaves relishing the challenge and was rewarded with his first victory, his first place time was 39 minutes 2 seconds,

Josh Taylor and Bill Pike put in great runs, with Graeme Lonsdale, Ben Smith and Stuart Bowes making up the men’s scoring team.

The ladies also put in some fantastic performances with April-Marie Exley leading the way for the club’s women, followed home by Kells Palmer and Zoe Ellis to make up the scoring team.

The Peter Pan Parkrun saw a one-two for the club and Taylor family, with uncle Phill not prepared to give up his winning ways finishing just ahead of his nephew Josh.

The pair had brilliant times of 18 minutes 4 seconds and 18 minutes 29 seconds respectively.