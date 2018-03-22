Rianna helps England U20s to historic win in France

Bridlington’s Rianna Manson played a leading role as England Under-20s claimed a historic win against France in Lille.

The Darlington Mowden Park RFC player, who turned 20 last month, has played in all three matches for England Women’s Under-20 team so far this season, which included the 27-20 success in Lille.

This was the first-ever win for the England team in France.

Before this success Manson helped England to an emphatic 44-0 win against The Army on her debut for the national team.

In her third appearance in an England shirt, the return match against the French played in challenging conditions in Basingstoke, saw the visiting team claim a 17-10 triumph

Manson will now continue the season playing in the Tyrrells Premier 15s for Darlington Mowden Park and Yorkshire Women.

Rianna’s parents Kate and John are extremely proud of their daughter’s achievements.

Kate said: “We are delighted that Rianna’s commitment and hard work has been rewarded.

“We are also grateful to La Toya Mason at Bishop Burton College and Darlington Mowden Park RFC, and her Yorkshire RFU coaches for all their support and encouragement.”

Rianna has played 13 games in the Tyrell’s Premier 15s for Darlington Mowden Park so far this season, scoring two tries and earning one player of the match award.

The Bridlington-based number eight earned her player of the match award in the 25-19 loss at Loughborough Lightning on February 17, as well as scoring her second try of the season for the North-east club.

Former Headlands pupil Rianna only took up rugby union four years ago, but within a year of taking up the sport at Bishop Burton College Rugby Academy she was called up for England Under-18s Sevens trials.