Race is on to find 1,800 volunteers for the Tour

The Tour de Yorkshire may not be visiting Bridlington this year but there is still a chance for local people to get involved in the race.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire are looking for a record 1,800 Tour Makers, volunteers who provide a warm welcome to the millions of fans along the route.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: “The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire is going to be the biggest and best one yet and we’re looking forward to welcoming a record number of Tour Makers onto our team.

“Tour Makers play an absolutely vital role in helping the Tour de Yorkshire run as smoothly as it does. We’re grateful to every single one of them for the tremendous work they do and their attitude and enthusiasm is second to none.”

Register your interest at letouryorkshire.com/tourmakers before Friday, February 23.