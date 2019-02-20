Proctor joins BMR Racing for 2019 BTCC season

Bridlington’s Senna Proctor will join BMR Racing for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

Proctor, 20, joined the team’s BMR Academy in 2015, competing in the Ginetta Junior Championship. From there, he progressed into the Renault UK Clio Cup under the BMR banner, before making his BTCC debut in 2017 with Power Maxed Racing, winning the Jack Sears Trophy.

“I am very excited to be returning to BMR Racing for 2019,” said Proctor.

“When the call came in everything seemed to fit perfectly and it was an easy decision to make.

“Having raced under the BMR banner in 2015 and 2016, I felt the timing was right. I would like to thank everyone at BMR for putting their faith in me.

“I can’t wait to get out testing and sample the Subaru Levorg – I think rear-wheel drive will really suit my style.

“After two successful years in the BTCC, I have found my feet and am ready for the next step.

“My aim this year is to win races and to be in with a shot of the title come the last round of the season.”