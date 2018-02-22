Priory One aces retain league crown

Priory One have once again been crowned as Bridlington Badminton League Level Doubles Division One champions.

They retained their title as they defeated Acorn One 12-0 with maximum points from Nigel Fell, Steve Mitchell, Dave Bruce and Jordan Exley.

High Fliers One increased their advantage at the top of the Division Two table after squeezing home 8-6 against a very resilient Aldbrough outfit.

Alex Verda scored a hat-trick, while Carlo Verda and Tony Wigley added two each and Alex Shipley secured a single.

Dan Stott was top scorer for Aldbrough with a brace and he was supported with singles from Phil Toogood, Brett North and Richard Robinson.

Clubmates High Fliers Five and High Fliers Four battled to an 8-8 draw in a keenly-contested Division Four encounter.

Ashton Dowson and Lewis Dowson each claimed doubles for the fifth team but Oliver Mortimer and Arlen Smith, who was making his league debut, scored most of the points in the reply for the fourth team.

Priory AA are setting a blistering pace as leaders in Division One of the Mixed Fours format.

The pacesetters overcame Northcliffe BB 12-0 thanks to maximum-points hauls from Jo Robinson, Kate Manson, Paul Robinson and Niall Howard.

Aldbrough AA moved up to second place in the Division Two standings after a tense 8-7 victory over third-placed BBC AA.

Pippa Toogood and Lynn Beadle claimed two each for the Aldbrough side, but BBC struck back thanks to doubles from Andy McKie and Richard Hanley.

Acorn BB increased their lead at the head of Division Two after they earned a 10-3 triumph over stablemates Acorn CC.

Lucy Bannister and Mike Philpot both racked up hat-tricks, plus doubles from Suzanne Thompson and Dave Barnard.

Annette Rodgers and Stan Moorby replied for Acorn CC, who remain rooted to the foot of the table.