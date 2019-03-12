PHOTO FOCUS: West Leeds v Bridlington RUFC
Bridlington RUFC secured a crucial last-minute 21-20 win at North One East relegation rivals West Leeds on Saturday.
Andrew Kempton was at West Leeds to take photographs for the Bridlington Free Press.
Joe Fell makes a tackle for Brid supported by Tom Benninger
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
Tom Reeman and Tom Oliver combine for Brid
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
Yasser Omar with the kick to win the game for Bridlington RUFC
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
A scrum during the West Leeds v Bridlington match
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
