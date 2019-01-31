PHOTO FOCUS: Huddersfield YMCA v Bridlington RUFC
Bridlington RUFC put up a brave fight in their 20-17 loss at high-flying Huddersfield YMCA in North One East on Saturday.
Andy Kempton was at Huddersfield taking photographs for the Bridlington Free Press.
Brid youngster Max Towse stops a much bigger Huddersfield player
freelance
Bridlington's Danny Vannet looks to pass to Sizwe Zondo
Andy Kempton
freelance
Bridlington's Callam Sanderson is stopped short of the line
freelance
Brid's Gary Heeley picks and drives from a ruck at Huddersfield
freelance
View more