Huddersfield YMCA 20 Bridlington RUFC 17

PHOTO FOCUS: Huddersfield YMCA v Bridlington RUFC

Bridlington RUFC put up a brave fight in their 20-17 loss at high-flying Huddersfield YMCA in North One East on Saturday.

Andy Kempton was at Huddersfield taking photographs for the Bridlington Free Press.

Brid youngster Max Towse stops a much bigger Huddersfield player
Bridlington's Danny Vannet looks to pass to Sizwe Zondo
Bridlington's Callam Sanderson is stopped short of the line
Brid's Gary Heeley picks and drives from a ruck at Huddersfield
