PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington RUFC v Percy Park
Bridlington RUFC suffered a 29-23 loss at home to Percy Park in North One East on Saturday.
Andy Kempton was at Dukes Park to take photographs for Bridlington Free Press.
New signing Yasser Omar is stopped on the 22 metre line
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
Percy Park Centre Alistair Blair tries to break through the Bridlington line
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
New signing Tom Oliver races through a gap
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
Wesley Langkilde picks and drives from a ruck
Andy Kempton
jpimedia
