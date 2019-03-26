PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington RUFC v Malton & Norton RUFC

Andy Kempton was at the North One East fixture to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

Callam Sanderson picks up from the base of a scrum Andy Kempton jpimedia Buy a Photo

Gary Heeley and Will Davies stop a break Andy Kempton jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dylan Read offloads the ball from a tackle Andy Kempton jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ralph Johnston cleans up from a lineout Andy Kempton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more