PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington RUFC v Malton & Norton RUFC
Bridlington RUFC slipped to a 16-14 loss at home to Malton & Norton on Saturday at Dukes Park.
Andy Kempton was at the North One East fixture to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.
Callam Sanderson picks up from the base of a scrum


Gary Heeley and Will Davies stop a break


Dylan Read offloads the ball from a tackle


Ralph Johnston cleans up from a lineout


