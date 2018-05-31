Pearl sparkles in Hardmoors 110

Bridlington Road Runners’ Pearl Bayford set out at 8am on Saturday in the Hardmoors 110-mile race from Filey Brigg to Helmsley along the entire Cleveland Way.

Bayford completed this in an awe-inspiring 28 hours 48 minutes, and she was the first lady to finish the arduous race.

This extreme run saw her pass through Scarborough, Ravenscar, Whitby along the cliffs to Saltburn, where the route heads more inland but gets no less tough.

Having to contend with fading light and fog, she climbed Roseberry Topping then down the stone paths before climbing again to Captain Cook’s Monument, the climbing did not stop there.

Through the night she covered the moorland of Bloworth crossing and Kildale village.

Next the ascent continued from Clay Bank onto the Three Sisters Hills and the technical scramble of the Winstone, she ran on towards Osmotherley, completing 95 miles in 24 hours.

She ran the last 15 miles towards Helmsley.

Pearl had supported fellow club member Karyn Hoggard last year and she was only too pleased to return the favour this year, as was Anthony Hughes.

Special mention also needs to go to Pearl’s husband Dave, who followed in the car with water, food, changes of socks and trainers. He has also supported her training for the event.

The club are very proud of her courage, perseverance and determination to complete this challenge.

On Tuesday evening Scott Hargreaves won the CoH Champagne League race in 22.20.

Anthony Hughes was next for Bridlington Road Runners in 30.01 with Emma Artley finishing in 30.10 and Dave Foster running well to complete the course in 35.50.

Thursday evening was the club’s Three Hills Handicap race, and the first six places were the same as last year.

Phill Taylor led the way, next was Hargreaves, Josh Taylor and Simon Ellerker who took V40, with Tony Smith claiming V50.

For the ladies Becky Cifton won in 45.45, followed by Kelly Palmer in second, with Heidi Baker LV40, Diane Palmer LV50 and Sandra Orlando LV70.

At Sewerby Parkrun, Phil Taylor won in 17.08, Scott Hargreaves set a PB of 17.39 and Josh Taylor in sixth finish in 19.28.

Janet and John Potter set new course records in their age groups at the Middleton Woods Parkrun, John in an impressive 21.30 and Janet 24.58, and she was also the first lady on the day.

Bill Pike also continues to run well finishing the Hull Parkrun in 19.38.

Patricia Bielby also set a new record at the Dewsbury Parkrun for her age group, finishing in a PB 23.08.

It was a lovely morning for the Humber Bridge 10k with Josh Taylor finishing in 16th place overall in 40.03.

Mollie Holehouse ran well in 45.33 and Tracy Holehouse in 57.35.