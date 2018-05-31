On top of the world at race

Bridlington runner Louise Booth was flying the flag for Bridlington at a race in its French twin town.

She took part in the testing Course du Viaduc, which is held in Millau and crosses the tallest bridge in the world.

The race is run over 23.7km, which is slightly longer than a half-marathon, and includes a 5km section across the bridge and back.

Ssupported by an enthusiastic group of town twinners, Louise finished around halfway out of a field of 13,000 in a time of two hours and 39 minutes.

Another runner from Bridlington, Alison Arundel, had signed up but could not compete due to injury.

She said: “Thank you Bridlington Twinning Association, what an awesome opportunity you gave us.

“What an amazing experience we have had.

“From the very start we were made to feel so welcome, the hospitality was just brilliant, we have laughed, cried, shared cooking recipes, eaten traditional French cuisine, played music, shared life experiences and seen some amazing sights.”

Bridlington will be hosting a visit from Millau residents in July. Anyone interested in the group can call Len Collins on 604960.