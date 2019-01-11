Northcliffe Two pull clear at top despite draw

Northcliffe Two increased their lead in Division Two despite being held to an 8-8 draw by third-placed BBC Two in the level doubles format of the Bridlington Badminton League.

Wendy Goode, Justine Beadnall and Becky Zipfel each scored doubles for the leaders, but BBC battled back thanks to a hat-trick from William Coates and one each for Richard Hanley, Andy McKie and Mike Fell.

Priory Three secured fourth position with a 12-0 defeat of Acorn Two, with maximum points for Jordan Exley, Kate Manson and Ady Cockerill.

Northcliffe Three maintained their recent good form in Division Three with an emphatic 12-0 victory over High Fliers Three thanks to trebles from Jill Smithson, Debbie Davis, Megan Sharp and David Peacock.

Northcliffe are now three points behind BBC Three, who have led the table all season, and both teams have just four matches remaining to press their title claims.

The week before, Priory One had maintained top spot in Division One after beating Priory Two 12-2.

Paul Robinson, Nigel Fell, Steve Mitchell and Kurt Willis returned maximum points for the leaders.

Priory Two suffered a 12-1 reverse against second-placed Scarborough, for whom Chris Suggitt, Paul Webster, Paul Banyard and Mark Bruce each claimed hat-tricks.

High Fliers One prevailed 10-5 over Northcliffe One with three wins from Alex and Carlo Verda, plus doubles from Jamie Fulton and Alex Shipley. Phil Toogood and Matt Pratley claimed one win in reply for Northcliffe.

Northcliffe Two beat Acorn Two 12-0 with trebles from Goode, Beadnall, Brett North and Zipfel, while BBC Two overcame High Fliers Two 11-3, with maximum points for McKie and Coates, Carlo Verda and Alan Fumagalli replying with one each for High Fliers.

Division Three leaders BBC Three were merciless as they overwhelmed Priory Four 12-0 with maximum points earned by Anne Coultas, Mike Fell, Paul Coultas and Coates.