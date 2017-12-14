National title delight for Bridlington boxing star Emily

Bridlington Boxing Club’s Emily Asquith won her second national title last weekend.

The 14-year-old Headlands School pupil travelled to Bristol for the NABGC (National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs) Championships, where faced Londoner Brook Eaton in the final.

The two have previously sparred against each other while training with the England squad, but this was the first time they had met competitively with both girls keen to prove they are the number one junior middleweight in the country.

Eaton tried to be aggressive as the bout started but Asquith managed to match the pace and with the strength of her shots and long-range punches she was landing lots of scoring blows.

As the first round drew towards a close a solid back hand from Asquith landed well and the referee intervened to give an eight count to Eaton.

The pace did slow down but Asquith was controlling the bout, landing the scoring blows.

After three rounds of boxing the judges were unanimous in their decision and they awarded the contest to the Bridlington-based boxer.

Asquith said: “I’m very happy with how I boxed in the tournament. I also know where I could’ve done better to bring a better performance to the ring and can work towards this in my next bout.”

Head coach Damien Grant said: “Everyone at the club is extremely proud of Emily.

“This is the second national title she has won, as well as two gold medals at international boxing cups as well as victories competing for England internationally.

“She continues to improve all the time and her success is down to the dedication and commitment she displays day in and day out.”

Asquith will now take a couple of weeks rest before getting things moving again in the new year.