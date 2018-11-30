Just 48 hours to cycle 500 miles

A world champion cyclist is swapping his mountain bike for a road bike for a testing charity challenge.

Steve Day, an endurance champion, will be passing through Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington as part of his stage of the Lap of My Mind event, which is raising money for Mind.

It (LOMM) is a fundraising event to cycle an entire lap of the UK non-stop in just 20 days.

It's a relay involving 10 riders, starting at the Clifton Suspension Bridge on December 1 and finishing on December 21.

Steve Day is doing leg seven, from Thursday, December 13 to Saturday, December 15, from the coastal town of Blyth in Northumberland, all the way to Woodhouse near Ipswich.

He will be passing through Whitby on the Thursday eveningat around 7.30pm, then Scarborough at around 9pm, with a rest stop at Bridlington around midnight.

Steve is covering the longest distance of 500 miles out of the 10 riders, and it must be done in 48 hours, so it is a massive task.