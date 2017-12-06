IN PICTURES: Bridlington's first Santa Run

Around 100 runners swapped their sports kit for Santa suits as Bridlington Lions hosted a new event for the town.

A glorious morning greeted those taking part in the first Santa Run, which saw dozens of people in red hats, jackets and trousers jogging along the seafront.

Around 100 people ran the first event in Bridlington

The route took the runners from East Riding Leisure to outside Sewerby Hall and back, with shorter courses along the seafront for juniors and toddlers

There were teams representing Paul, the Hull-based brain injury charity, staff from Headlands School and others who were running for fun or to support their own good cause.

The race was officially started by Bridlington’s million-dollar poker champion John Hesp.

The first athlete back was Phill Taylor of Bridlington Road Runners.