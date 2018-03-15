Home boxers hit top form on a knockout night

All 13 Bridlington boxers in action at the Bridlington CYP Sports Centre Show on Saturday night were involved in competitive contests.

First into the ring for Bridlington was Lewis Shields.

He was looking to avenge a previous defeat to Joe Horton from Grimsby Boxing Club when the two met a few weeks ago.

It was a much improved performance from Shields who kept with his opponent throughout the contest and matched the workrate of the Grimsby fighter.

After three rounds of boxing the judges once again went for the Grimsby man but Shields can be proud of his performance.

Second up was 10-year-old Bailey Jarvis, who was making his debut.

Despite a bit of illness the week before, Jarvis was determined to step into the ring, a few nerves early on for him were understandable in front of such a packed crowd.

Jarvis worked well using long-range punches and scored well at time but the slick Sam Sampson from Sheffield managed to keep a good enough pace to take the decision from the judges.

Declan Potts was next to the ring, coming off a couple of solid performances and wins lately, when he faced Kane Elgie from Northallerton.

The original opponent for Potts pulled out the evening before the show so Elgie was a last- minute replacement.

It was an entertaining affair with both boxers working hard and trading shots.

The pace of both boxers did not drop all the way through the contest with an explosive finish which went to the judges and in favour of the travelling boxer.

Frankie Thompson was up next and looking to improve on his debut win last time out.

He was facing Jay Youngs from Grimsby Boxing Club, where the two met previously when Thompson edged a split decision win.

With the crowd behind him Thompson set off at a high pace in their three-round contest which he maintained throughout while keeping his range,

The Grimsby man manged to get a few punches of his own off but it was not enough to keep up with the work of the Bridlington boxer who took the unanimous win from the judges.

Twelve-year-old Violet Hesletine was keen to overturn a previous defeat to Ellie-May Chapman from Freedom BC, Doncaster.

The two girls put on an excellent show showing skill and determination.

Hesletine spent the majority of the contest on the front foot but it wasn’t easy to close down Chapman who had some good footwork.

The pressure from the Bridlington girl, one of five who are now competing for the Bridlington club, proved too much as she began to wear down her opponent and scored well to take a unanimous points win.

Bryan Keown was another who was desperate to taste victory on the night and showed great technique and ability when he faced a game opponent in Tommy Nelson from Bradford.

His opponent held his own with Keown but couldn’t quite match him for scoring punches and workrate, which saw Keown excitedly accept the unanimous verdict from the judges.

Otis Hirst could perhaps feel a little unlucky not to get the nod from the judges in a split decision loss to Lewis Lennox of Fusion Boxing Club in Grimsby.

Hirst put on a strong performance not giving his opponent much time and was busy when in close.

The judges went for the away boxer but Hirst has plenty to take away from the contest and can be happy with his performance.

Harvey Asquith came to the ring undefeated in his previous four contests.

The 11-year-old had a tough test in Joe Cappleman from Scarborough Boxing Club.

Cappleman was a strong boxer who put pressure on Asquith who at times used his feet well to keep at long range, but the pressure of Cappleman eventually got through to take a points win.

Josh Jones put on a great performance against Kaie Stesel from Selby ABC.

Jones used his southpaw stance well boxing off angles and counterpunching well to outpoint his opponent in a skilful contest for a well earned unanimous win.

Ted Wray put on a solid and improved performance as he also looked to avenge a previous defeat.

He faced off against Levi Allen from the SYD Ringside Boxing Club.

While Allen was the victor again and picked up the award for best away boxer of the night, Wray showed improvements in his performance and managed to hold his own with his opponent to finish not too far away.

Ben Malone and George Johnson were both involved in senior contests against quality opposition.

Both boxers put on strong displays and entertaining contests with the nod on both occasions going to the away boxer but they can be pleased with their performances at a high level.