Home aces find winning form at Bridlington Golf Festival

Over 2,000 competitive rounds of golf and somewhere in the region of a quarter of a million golf shots briefly sums up the 2018 Bridlington Golf Festival.

This event took place from Monday May 7 to Saturday May 12 and clearly highlights how big the event has become over the years since the inaugural event back in 1994.

The 25th annual Bridlington Golf Festival was declared a huge success by the hundreds of golfers who visited the town to compete in the 13 events held over Bridlington’s three local golf courses Bridlington Golf Club, Bridlington Links Golf Club and Flamborough Head Golf Club.

Golf Festival officials breathed a huge sigh of relief when the last putt dropped as the whole week was blessed with excellent weather albeit it a little chilly at times.

The weather was the icing on the cake of what was an excellent week and enjoyed by all the competitors who travelled to Bridlington from all corners of the UK.

During the week three prize presentations were held to present the many excellent prizes on offer to the fortunate winners.

The first of these took place on Monday at Flamborough Head Club, when the winners of the Junior Championship where presented with their prizes.

The second prize presentation took place on Wednesday evening at the Bridlington Golf Club where club captain Vaughan Parker warmly welcomed all the prize winners and alongside lady captain Denise Parker.

The final prize presentation was held at Flamborough Head Golf Club on Saturday evening where club captain Steve Barker and lady captain Denise Shippey were on hand to present the prizes.

During the prize presentation ceremonies thanks were expressed to the many volunteers and helpers who contributed towards making the event such a success, in particular the caterers, bar staff and green keeping staff at the three golf courses.

Anthony Howarth (festival organiser) told the Free Press: “The week was once again a resounding success and so many people helped throughout the week.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them on behalf of the Bridlington Golf Festival Committee.”

Details of the 2019 Golf Festival (Monday May 6 to Saturday May 11 ) are already in circulation and anybody who would like details can collect the 2019 brochures from any of the host golf clubs.

Details can also be found on the website www.bridlingtongolffestival.co.uk or the Bridlington Golf Festival Facebook Page.

Golf Festival officials would like to thank East Yorkshire Events for their kind support of this year’s Bridlington Golf Festival.

The Golf Festival Committee would also like to thank the following for kindly supporting this year’s Festival: Lloyd Dowson Chartered Accountants, St. Quintin Arms (Harpham), Thorpe Hall Caravan & Camping Site, Buffalo’s Fine American Restaurant, Bridlington Golf Club, Flamborough Head Golf Club B&B.

Results of Bridlington Golf Festival

Monday May 7 - Flamborough, Junior Championship

Best Gross: T Risker (South Cliff) 80

Best Nett: J Stork (Links GC) 67

Best 12 year & Under: J Johnson (S Cliff)

Team Trophy: S Cliff 204

Boys: 1st J Beecroft (S Cliff) 68, 2nd J Logue (S Cliff) 69, 3rd J Rawlinson (Cottingham) 69, 4th H Brompton (Bridlington) 72

Girls: 1st Miss A Staveley (S Cliff) 71

18 Hole Stableford (Boys): 1st E McKenzie (Cottingham), 2nd B Staveley (S Cliff).

18 Hole Stableford (Girls): 1st Miss S Bowers (Brid Links)

Brid Links Gents Texas Scramble:1st C Pearse J Talbot S Hinchcliffe D Oxley (Phoenix) 58.4, 2nd P McBride N McBride J McBride G Patterson (Links) 58.6, 3rd A Miles M Hoal J Carr K Young (Malton) 58.7, 4th N Connell T McEwan J Rennard M McKenzie (Links) 59.2.

Bridlington GC Texas Scramble (Any Combination): 1st P Toney Mrs D Toney N Williams Mrs A Williams (Bridlington) 57.7, 2nd P Cade M Hind P Barratt K Barratt (Elsham) 58.2, 3rd M Whitehead S Drew M Helm M Brown (Links & Ganstead Pk) 58.7.

Tue May 8

Bridlington Over-50s Gents & Ladies Team Am/Am, Gents: 1st G Robinson M Farrington A Walton M Darling (Pleasington) 90, 2nd K Davey D Hague P Portlock D Smith (Flamborough & Links) 89.

Ladies: 1st S Colleyshaw J Wood B Carrington L Nevans (Phoenix) 85.

Brid Links Gents & Ladies Team Am/Am, Gents: 1st N Connell J Rennard M McKenzie T McEwan (Links) 91, 2nd D Round F Wilson K Wadsworth D Walker (Links ) 87.

Ladies: 1st G Vine H Jewitt S Gormley G Chatterton (Bridlington) 65.

Wed May 9

Bridlington GC Individual Stableford, Gents: 1st B Rutter (Tankersley Pk) 32, 2nd R Goode (Tankersley Pk) 32, 3rd J Beaumont (Pleasington) 30.

Ladies: 1st M Shawley, 2nd C Broadbent.

Mixed 4BBB Stableford: 1st G Szwedzinski & Mrs D Szwedzinski (Hickleton) 43, 2nd T Atkinson & Mrs S Atkinson (Bakewell) 39.

Flamborough Gents 4BBB Medal: 1st K Wadsworth M Marshall (Links) 60, 2nd R Holt R Stocks (Willow Valley) 61, 3rd D Woodhead D Oliver (Flamborough) 61, 4th P Oliver D Stocks (Doncaster Town Moor) 62, 5th R Jepson G England (Shirland) 62, 6th C & A McNulty (Links) 63.

Thu May 10

Brid Links Gents & Ladies Texas Scramble, Gents: 1st M Smith R Jackson M Hardy P Revell (Flamborough/Links & Brid) 58.5, 2nd T Hillyer D Short R Parker J Bacon (Shirland) 58.7.

Ladies: 1st S Colleyshaw J Wood B Carrington L Nevans (Phoenix) 63.1, 2nd A Morris G Stockhill J Thirkettle J Johnson (Brough) 64.9.

Bridlington GC, Gents Texas Scramble: 1st K Scaysbrook S Rhodes P Riley G Downing (Shirland) 58.7, 2nd R Parker G England L Haywood R Jackson (Shirland) 59, 3rd K Wadsworth D Walker D Round F Wilson (Links) 59.5, 4th J Rennard M McKenzie T McEwan N Connell (Links) 60.2.

Fri May 11

Bridlington GC Over-50s Gents & Ladies 4BBB Stableford, Gents: 1st S Gleaves & A Vaughan (Manchester) 42, 2nd C Steptoe & G Holgate (Bridlington) 41, 3rd K Davey & D Hague (Flamborough) 40.

Ladies: 1st C Bull & L Riley (Mickleover) 41, 2nd S Colleyshaw & B Carrington (Phoenix) 41, 3rd D Laughton & H Maddox (Brierley Forest) 41, 4th S Barber & C Hudson (Phoenix) 38, 5th S Towse & K Leeson (Flamborough & Links) 37.

Flamborough 4BBB Stableford, Gents: 1st K Wadsworth & D Round (Links) 42, 2nd A Bunting & G Wheeler (Shirland) 42.

Ladies: 1st P Smith & D Szwedzinski (Hickleton) 36, 2nd B Ellis & H Dykes (Meltham) 36, 3rd E Hartley & J Pitchforth (Halifax Bradley Hall) 35.

Sat May 12

Flamborough The Last Waltz: 1st A Miles J Carr M Hoal K Young (Malton) 90, 2nd A Hunt S Bryant D Catling C Lockwood (Thorney) 89, 3rd A Henderson S Armitage P Rutson D WIlks (Flamborough) 88, 4th R Holt R Stocks R Bland J Smith (Willow Valley) 87, 5th G Quenby Mrs R Quenby M O’Donnell Mrs A O’Donnell (Links) 86

Bridlington Links GC Gents 4BBB Medal: 1st N Garbutt & A Hay 61, 2nd D Taylor & G Basson (Bridlington) 63.