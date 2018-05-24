Hobson and Swift snap up Westgate Merit win

Westgate Bowling Club hosted the Scarborough & District Crown Green Bowling Association’s Over-60s Doubles Merit on Friday afternoon.

With a change in dates for this event, numbers were somewhat reduced, but if it didn’t have quantity it certainly had quality.

Some of the more senior bowling from members of Clubs affiliated to the Scarborough & District Bowling Association began a battle to be this year’s champions.

As the sun continued to shine and the games progress Geoff Watson and Steve Dover (Whitby) lost by two points to Derek Swift (North Cliff) and Joe Hobson (Dukes Park) 21-19, while the home pairing of Tommy Donald and Shirley Dolphin beat Ed McCormack and Pat Germaine (another North Cliff pair) with a score of 21 -17.

By late afternoon Swift and Hobson began to dominate the final game resulting in a good win for them against Donald and Dolphin.

Thanks were given to all who attended to make a good competition and another successful day for Westgate BC.

Westgate, located in the Old Town of Bridlington, continue to hold their fun afternoon from noon on Mondays, subject to the weather.

The drawn pairs round robin competition takes place at 12.15pm and any bowler is welcome join in but they must hold a British Crown Green Bowling Association Membership Card.

The cost is £2 and includes refreshments and raffle.