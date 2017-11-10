Happy birthday Parkrun!

More than 120 runners braved cold and wet weather to help Sewerby Parkrun celebrate its sixth birthday.

They all enjoyed cakes and doughnuts once they had reached the finish line, but nobody could say they hadn’t earned their treats after they jogged along the clifftops and around the grounds of Sewerby Hall in heavy rain.

The free weekly run, held every Saturday morning, is open to all ages and abilities and has grown massively since it started in 2011. It began with just a few dozen keen runners but now regularly attracts a few hundred – and more than 300 took part in the 300th event at the end of the summer. Despite a chilly start and constant rain, 123 people pulled on their trainers on Saturday to complete the 5km route, with other volunteers braving the weather in hi-viz jackets to act as marshals.

Afterwards, they took shelter in the Orangery at Sewerby Hall to enjoy hot drinks and a slice of cake.

Runners aged as young as 10 and some over 70 were all involved and the winner was Bridlington Road Runners’ Scott Hargreaves in 18 minutes and two seconds.

Two of his team-mates, Lewis Dale and Josh Taylor, defied the conditions to record personal best times and finish in the top five.

First woman to finish was Deborah Church of Driffield Striders.