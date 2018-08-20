Golf day aims to bring businesses together

They say a lot of business is done on the golf course - but now local companies have the chance to prove they are champions of the fairways.

Bridlington Golf Club has announced plans for its first Bringing Business Together Golf Day - with prizes worth £1,000 on offer to the winners.

And if it proves popular with the local firms, it could become an annual fixture in the business calendar.

Organiser and former club captain Jim Howbridge said “The idea of Bridlington businesses competing against each other in a fun and friendly golfing format originates from the 1970s when a rowing boat race took place every year from the harbour out into the bay and back.

“Local businesses plus emergency services all submitted teams for what was a great day followed by an evening of fun at The Windsor Hotel.

“I recall both piers being packed as competitors and spectators alike gathered to watch the spectacle of about 20 rowing boats heading out to sea.

“Whilst times have changed we would like to recreate that camaraderie created and bring Bridlington business together to celebrate our wonderful town.”

The competition, on Sunday, September 23, is being sponsored by Pineapple Joe’s.

Entry is £20 per team, which includes a light meal, and top prize is corporate membership of Bridlington Golf Club until the end of 2019, worth £1,000.

If your business wants to enter a team, call 606367. Businesses can enter up to two teams of four players.