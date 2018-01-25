Faulkner sparkles as Brid do the double over Dinnington

Bridlington RUFC completed their first double of the season in North One East with a home success against Dunnington at a chilly Dukes Park.

Brid had defeated the South Yorkshire side in a tight game last year, and although Dinnington sit second from bottom in the league table the conditions on Saturday can often prove to be a leveller.

The hosts started well and Josh Thundercliffe and Ryan Nepia carried well, but a knock-on allowed Dinnington to clear.

Dinnington’s game-plan was apparent early doors with their forwards driving round the rucks and mauls.

From a Dinnington scrum on their 22, a kick was charged down by Matiu Welch, he kicked on and won the race to touch down, and it was well converted by Stevie Mellonby to make it 7-0 after five minutes.

For the next 10 minutes Dinnington retained possession well but without really causing Bridlington too many problems, as their defence stood firm and when the hosts won possession they scored an impressive try.

From the scrum Jimmy Thompson made ground, a quick ruck saw Nepia and Josh Thundercliffe combine to take play forward and then Welch linked with Gary Stevens, who broke free.

He in turn fed Luke Thundercliffe to score a super try to give the hosts a 12-0 lead on the 15-minute mark.

Dinnington came back strongly and Brid held firm with AJ Burrows covering well along with Otis Floyd, but a series of poor kicks allowed the visitors to camp in the home side’s 22 and, after a series of rucks, their forwards charged over to cut the deficit to 12-7.

Luke Thundercliffe, along with Matthew Faulkner and Floyd, carried the game back to Dinnington and a penalty was awarded which Mellonby converted to stretch Brid’s advantage to 15-7

Dinnington’s number eight again caused problems off the scrum and gave them good territory, but Bridlington managed to scramble defence with Luke Thundercliffe and Martin Robinson defending well.

But again a missed touch kick invited pressure, so, along with too many chest-high tackles the home side’s half-time team-talk about which problems to solve must have been an easy one.

With the conditions deteriorating the second half became a war of attrition with Dinnington having most of the territory and possession but unable to score the vital points and Bridlington would clear their lines.

Dinnington never gave up trying but were a touch predictable in their attacks and when the hosts eventually got a foothold in the opposition half, a Welch kick was knocked on and Thompson swiftly pounced.

A quick ruck saw Josh Thundercliffe in space and his lovely slight of hand gave Wiremu Cookson the space to score.

The rest of the game was carried out in the same vain with Dinnington having most of the territory and possession but lacking the killer blow and Brid saw out a comfortable win.

With many changes yet again, and also Dinnington playing better than the league table suggests, Brid will be happy with the win and they will now wove forward to Saturday’s trip to tackle Northern.

Again Floyd was consistent for Brid, the Thundercliffe brothers caused problems and Faulkner was a constant thorn in Dinnington’s side with his abrasive style of play in attack and defence, and this gained him the man of match award.