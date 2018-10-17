Emily's win has created a buzz at Bridlington Boxing Club

Coaches at Bridlington ABC have praised the confident and mature performance which saw Emily Asquith win the gold medal at the Junior European Boxing Championships in Russia.

She outclassed her Polish opponent Martyna Jancelewicz in Tuesday afternoon’s final, claiming a clean sweep on the judge’s scorecards.



Already clearly ahead after the opening two rounds, she was even more ruthless and impressive in the final two minutes, forcing Jancelewicz to take an eight count as the fight neared the end.

Emily in action in Tuesday's final.

The club’s head coach Damien Grant was watching back at the gym in Bridlington.

He said: “Emily winning the European gold medal really has created a buzz about the club. Everyone has been following her progress and she is very highly thought of across the whole team.

“As a coach, there is nothing more pleasing than seeing one of your boxers represent their country and to do so and succeed at such a level, with the maturity and confidence Emily has shown really makes myself and the whole club proud.

“Headlands School have been a great support to Emily and that has been instrumental in the build-up to this competition.

Receiving her gold medal on the podium.

“Emily will now take some well earned time off and enjoy a half term holiday before regrouping and looking to the future with her due to move up to the youth category after Christmas.”

Headlands School pupil Emily was part of a 19-strong England team at the championships in Anapa in Russia, after becoming national champion in 2017.

Two powerful displays took her to the final of the 80kg weight category.

Last week she eased to an opening victory against Turkish southpaw Sena Kosaoglis, who managed to take the contest to the judges’ scorecards despite standing counts in rounds two and three.

In Monday’s semi-final, she dominated from the first bell and forced her Romanian opponent Petronela Schinte to take two standing eight counts before the referee stopped the contest in the first round.

Her family said they have been overwhelmed by messages of support.

