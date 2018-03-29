Emily earns third national boxing title

Bridlington’s Emily Asquith has claimed her third national title, triumphing at Rotherham in the England Boxing Junior Championships.

Fellow Bridlington Boxing Club member Jack Marshall also headed to the national finals, losing a keenly-contested semi-final.

Head Coach Damien Grant said: “Both boxers have done the club and town proud.

“They work very hard to excel in the sport that they love and competing at this level means the world to them.

“The support they have received from the town’s people, local businesses and Headlands School, where they both attend, has been overwhelming and really helped them along their journey and myself, the club and boxers can’t thank everyone enough”

“The pair took one day off training before returning to the gym on Tuesday (pictured above), when they showed their championship awards to the club’s younger members, who are just starting out in the sport.

“Both boxers are looking to stay active in the coming months to continue building experience.”

Asquith continued her impressive form, lifting her third national title with an emphatic second round stoppage of her opponent.

The Bridlington teenager was facing Eleonor Coulson of the Xbox Boxing Club in Worksop.

It was a long wait for the pair as they were on 24th out of the 25 contests for the day.

Asquith is used to towering over her opponents, but Coulson came to the ring a similar size.

The middleweight contest started with Coulson throwing punches. but she was on the back foot throughout.

Asquith showed strength on the front foot mixing punches between head and body which slowed down her opponent and she finished the round strongly with a flurry of punches.

The second round began much the same and after 30 seconds with some strong shots landed, the ref intervened to administer a standing eight count before seeking advice from the ringside doctor and the contest was stopped.

Asquith was crowned national champion for the third time and recorded her eighth straight win with five of them been inside the distance.

Marshall came to the competition in the Junior 63Kg category.

He has boxed numerous times over the last few weeks to get to the point where he is now.

There were four competitors in the final stages of the competition.

Marshall was up in a semi-final bout against Jack Wiffin from the Sudbury boxing club in Suffolk.

Wiffin came to the ring with an impressive resume to date, but Marshall came with a focus and strong work ethic.

The bout started a little cagy, with both boxers landing some good shots but things exploded a bit more in the second round with Marshall going on the front foot and forcing a high pace.

He occasionally got caught on the way in, but the Bridlington corner felt their man was controlling the contest.

The third round saw Marshall force even more of a pace right to the final bell to take the contest to the judges.

The five judges were split in their decision with the contest going to Wiffin.

The Brid corner were disappointed their man didn’t get the nod, they felt he deserved however there can be no disappointment with his performance through the tournament as he beat some good boxers along the way and showing that he belongs up with the best out there.