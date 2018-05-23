Cyclist Jez reaches the Scottish islands

‘What an experience’ says the Bridlington man who is a quarter of the way through his challenge to cycle round the UK.

Jez Bromley is pedalling 6,000 miles around the coastline and is currently on the islands at the north of Scotland.

He told the Free Press: “There are highs and lows, determined by a long and cold winter up here.

“Sunny pics fool folk as it’s still been 10 odd degrees, but it’s certainly getting warmer. What an experience – 1,250 miles and counting.”

Jez, who worked for the Britosh Government and for NATO in Brussels, set off from Bridlington on April 4 but dreadful weather prompted him to stay with relatives in Seaton Carew for a week.

However, his relaxed attitude to the challenge and the fact he did not have a strict schedule, meant that was no disaster to his plans.

“I’ve been all around the east and north coast of Scotland, came South to Ullapool and ferried to Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides,” Jez said.

“I cycled down the whole spine of the Outer Hebrides and took numerous ferries to the southern island of Barra. Then I took the ferry to Oban and then the Isle of Colonsay and Oronsay.

“I visited Iona and now I am in Oban and about to set off South again.”

Jez is carrying all his equipment with him and camping most nights.

He has already raised almost £1,500 for Cancer Research. You can sponsor him at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jez-brommers-bromley-gbface

