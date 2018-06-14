Cowton sparkles in Isle of Man races

Fresh from his first international victory at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland, James Cowton headed off on a high to the TT Festival.

But before the main event, the Kilham racer rode Dave Binch’s 250cc Yamaha to a 22-second victory in the Blackford’s Pre-TT classic meeting at the Billown circuit in the south of the Isle of Man.

This is the fifth year in succession the East Yorkshire rider has won the race and picked up the Geoff Duke classic Junior Superbike trophy.

Cowton finished a very credible 18th in the opening six-lap Superbike race adding a bronze replica to his abundant collection of trophies.

He picked up another bronze replica in the Superstock race and put in a personal best lap of 127.714mph on his way to finishing 15th.

Seeded 19th in the Supersport events, he made up 10 places to finish a well-deserved ninth in both races and with it two silver replicas.

In the lightweight class, just when it looked like he was on course for a podium finish, he had to retire the 650 Kawasaki with engine failure.

Finally, the TT Zero class saw Cowton again on the Brunel Electric bike, although slightly down on power he did complete the one-lap race with the fourth fastest time.

The team relocated back to Billown for the Post TT races.

Cowton missed out on pole by a whisker on the McAdoo Kawasaki 600cc machine, his team-mate Adam McLean got the holeshot but the Kilham rider was on his back wheel.

McLean went on to win by 0.2seconds, Cowton held on to second and in doing so set a new lap record 109.311mph.

With his usual 650cc machine out of order it was lucky that McAdoo had another one tucked away in the truck, Cowton took second and set a new lap and race record 102.758mph, 15m 4.575s.

Cowton, on his Kawasaki ZX-10RR, took advantage of his pole position to take a start to finish victory with yet another lap and race record 112.345mph – 18m 30. 671s.