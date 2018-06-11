COUNTDOWN TO ROYAL ASCOT: promising 2yos likely to make an impact

We know all about the big names set to rock up at Royal Ascot next week. Horses such as Cracksman, Order Of St George, Battaash, Lady Aurelia, Rhododendron, Vazirabad and Harry Angel.

But what about the two-year-olds? Punters often find it difficult to get a handle on the early-season juvenile form, and yet five of the 30 races at the royal meeting are for youngsters, and they are key contests too. Here are a few juveniles that have caught the eye over the last few weeks and are likely to make an impact next week: