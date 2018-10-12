Countdown to Champions Day; third jockeys’ title for de Sousa

Brilliant Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa is set to be crowned champion Flat Jockey for the third time when the main season ends on Britain’s richest raceday, QIPCO Champions Day, at Ascot next week.

De Sousa, 37, will match Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore as the only current active jockeys to have won the Stobart Flat Jockeys’ Championship three times.

Champion jockey-elect Silvestre de Sousa is reunited with one of this season's winners.

At the time of writing, he was on 144 winners from 738 rides with a strike rate of 20 per cent, and was 34 wins clear of Oisin Murphy in second place.

The Brazilian revealed he was proud to match the feat of Dettori and Moore, and that this title was particularly welcome after a sluggish start to the season.

He said: “It means the world to me to win the championship for the third time. There are a lot of incredible jockeys in this country and some very good young jockeys coming through.

“All I want to do is ride more winners every year and give everything, not just for me but for my family as well. I just want to make them proud of what I’m doing and achieving.

“The other two championship wins were good, but this one feels even better. I have put a lot of effort in this year to win the title again, and it feels that extra bit special after having such a slow start to the season.

“To have matched Frankie and Ryan is an honour. They are two of the best jockeys in the world and both have won a huge amount of big races.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in my career and it’s nice to be in that mix with Ryan and Frankie. I’m just a boy from a small town in northern Brazil, so to be in the position I am today, I am extremely proud of myself.”

QIPCO Champions Day on Saturday, October 20, will be Britain’s richest race day with more than £4.3 million in prize money up for grabs.

There will be six races on the card, including four Group Ones and Europe’s richest 1m handicap.

