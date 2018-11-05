Could Bradford's Elliott Whitehead become third Yorkshireman to win rugby league's coveted Golden Boot?

Ex-Bradford Bulls star Elliott Whitehead is in the running for the 2018 Golden Boot award following his stunning exploits for England.

The Canberra Raiders second-row was outstanding again during Sunday’s second Test victory against New Zealand.

England duo Tommy Makinson, left, and Elliott Whitehead during the win over New Zealand at Anfield on Sunday. Both are in contention for the 2018 Golden Boot. (SWPix)

He helped England win the series having also impressed during their first Test success at Hull FC and scored twice when Wayne Bennett’s side beat the Kiwis in Denver in June.

Bradford-born Whitehead, 29, is joined on the shortlist for the Golden Boot - which recognises the most outstanding performances in international matches - by England team-mate Tommy Makinson, who scored a sensational hat-trick on Sunday.

Other contenders are the Kiwi captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak who has been in sensational form during the current series - and also led his side to victory over world champions Australia before departing for the UK - plus Kangaroos full-back James Tedesco.

If either of Whitehead - who also crossed against France last month - or Makinson lifted the trophy they would become only the fifth Englishman to do since its inception in 1984.

The others are Ellery Hanley (1988), Garry Schofield (1990), Andy Farrell (2004) and Kevin Sinfield (2014).

Leeds-born Hanley did so while playing for Wigan, Balmain and Great Britain while Schofield and Sinfield both claimed the award while representing Leeds at club level.

St Helens winger Makinson has made a remarkable entry into international rugby league in 2018 with four tries in his three games so far, all of them against New Zealand.

His treble at Anfield on Sunday helped England to a series-clinching 20-14 victory.

The award will be presented at the Rugby League International Federation Golden Boot award dinner at Elland Road in Leeds on Wednesday.