Coach Fearn keen for Bridlington RUFC to push on

Bridlington RUFC coach Shaun Fearn is keen for his side to put the past few weeks behind them when they entertain West Leeds on Saturday.

The Dukes Park club made a storming start to the North One East season, but three defeats in a row has seen them drop away from the pace-setters.

After a few days away from the action due to a free weekend, Fearn is now hoping his troops will be revitalised and raring to go against a lowly Leeds side.

“This year we have lost a few players to retirement and people moving away from the area,” he said.

“We have a small squad, but we have always prided ourselves on coaching within the club and bringing players through.

“We lost our opening game of the season to Pocklington by one point, but then won our next five.

“Since then though we have had injuries in key positions, which does affect what you are trying to do.

“The second and third team lads that have made the step up have given 100% and have done really well.

“It has been hard though and our last game, the 43-0 defeat against Percy Park, was a real drubbing.

“If you look at Percy Park though, they have recruited really well and include a number of county players.

“When you are having to travel all the way up there with players missing and some only 70% fit, it is always going to be hard.”

Fearn and Brid have had plenty of time to reflect on the past few results and he is in positive mood ahead of the visit of West Leeds.

He added: “We cancelled training last week because of injuries and unavailability.

“Over the past few weeks it has been non-contact training so we don’t pick up any more knocks.

“Last weekend was a blessing in disguise because it will allow us to get a few players back fit again, we could have as many as five or six back in the squad for Saturday.

“The game against West Leeds won’t be easy, even though they are down towards the wrong end of the table.

“We have followed them through the leagues in recent years and they have always given us a very hard game.

“It will be one of those where you have to be at your very best if you are going to take anything from it.”