Coach Fearn happy for Bridlington to be derby underdogs

Bridlington RUFC coach Shaun Fearn is happy for his side to be labelled as the underdogs for this weekend’s big North One East derby at his old club Scarborough.

Brid have been ravaged by injuries over the past few weeks, which has resulted in them slipping down the table after a promising start which saw them win five in a row.

Fearn said: “Scarborough are overwhelming favourites and all the pressure will be on them on Saturday.

“It suits us to be the underdogs, we will work hard all week and no matter what injuries we have the best 15 lads will be picked and they will be left in no doubt of what we want from them on derby day.

“Scarborough obviously means a lot to me but my allegiances are with Bridlington now.

“I have known their coach Simon Smith for a long time. He had many seasons as a player for Bridlington RUFC.

Scarborough are doing so well in the league this season and flying high at the top of the table so all the pressure is on them.

“I won’t need to give any motivational speeches ahead of this game as they will know what is needed and what is expected from them on Saturday.”

Last weekend’s defeat at Bradford & Bingley saw Fearn’s fellow coach Ryan Girking make his return to playing due to the lack of numbers.

“Ryan is a top, top player and played for Brid for years, but we will have to see how he recovers from the game last Saturday,” he added.

“We have a few injury concerns ahead of the game, and we will know more after training.

“Saturday saw us having to play a couple of backs in the forwards, such has been the spate of injuries which have hit us since our fine run earlier in the season.”