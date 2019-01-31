Coach Fearn confident Bridlington RUFC can beat the drop

Bridlington RUFC coach Shaun Fearn is confident his side can beat the drop from North One East after an impressive display in defeat at third-placed Huddersfield YMCA on Saturday.

The Dukes Park team lost 20-17 despite a strong start and an excellent late fightback at the weekend, but Fearn saw a huge improvement in his side’s display.

He said: “We held a team meeting on the Tuesday after the Consett defeat so we could talk about that result, but also to identify what we need to do for the rest of the season in order to stay in this division.

“This meeting seemed to work as we started brilliantly on Saturday at Huddersfield and got three points early on, but unfortunately we lost Jamie Martin and Dewi Roberts to injury.

“This set us back as they are two key players, but it was good to see how the lads dug deep despite Huddersfield going in front and how we battled back to get a crucial bonus point try near the end.

“The attitude of the players in the game at Huddersfield was excellent and exactly the reaction we needed.

“Of course I would rather win but if we can keep picking up points from the top teams then we stand a good chance of staying up.

“The young lads who played on Saturday, Joe Rowbottom, Max Towse and Harvey Morrison, all did superbly.”

Brid are without a game on Saturday but return to action at home against fourth-placed Morley on February 9, and their only other game next month sees them make the tough trip to tackle Morpeth a week later, on February 16.