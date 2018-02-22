Burlington hot-shots net top spot in Primary finals

Teams from all over the East Riding had qualified for this competition by finishing in the top two positions in their area competition, with Burlington snapping up top spot.

These teams included New Pasture Lane, Burlington, Wold Newton and Hilderthorpe from the Bridlington area, and also Keldmarsh, Molescroft, St John’s and Walkington from the Beverley area.

Each team played a timed match against all the other teams in a round-robin format, with some very close matches and some excellent badminton played.

Organiser Sarah Green, of Bridlington School, said: “Well done to all the teams that played and especially to all the Bridlington Primary schools who did their area proud, taking all three of the top places.

“A big thank you to all the Sports Leaders from Bridlington School, who did a great job scoring and umpiring all the matches.”

After all the matches, the final results were: 1st place Burlington, 2nd place Hilderthrope, 3rd place Wold Newton, 4th place Keldmarsh, 5th place Molescroft, 6th place Walkington, 7th place St.Johns, 8th place New Pasture Lane.